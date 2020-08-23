Robert Bateman launches Sketch Across Canada drive

Robert Bateman, the renowned Canadian wildlife artists who lived for many years in Burlington celebrated his 90th birthday earlier this year. To mark the milestone Bateman has launched Sketch Across Canada — a nationwide mental health initiative by the Bateman Foundation. Working with Black Press Media, they are producing 33,000 free sketchbooks to be distributed across the country, asking Canadians to venture outside and, in the words of Robert Bateman, “become bright-eyed three-year-olds again” Said Bateman, “Most kids start drawing mammals and birds at three and quit before they’re ten. I never stopped. The habit of sketching the wildlife in my backyard took hold when I was very young.”

The campaign has a fundraising goal of $150,000. To donate, click here.