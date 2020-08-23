Have your say on sidewalk snow clearing: 3 weeks left

What’s that you say? Snow clearing? It’s not on many minds with the weather we are experiencing, but if you want to see changes in the way residential snow is cleared you need to respond to the survey below by September 11.

The City of Hamilton is launching its online Sidewalk Snow Clearing Survey to help measure and better understand the needs and wishes of residents related to sidewalk snow clearing during the winter months.

The Engage Hamilton Sidewalk Snow Clearing project comes in response to a motion approved by Council in February 2020 that directed staff to explore the challenges and benefits associated with universal sidewalk snow removal across Hamilton. Due to the restrictions of in-person consultation as a result of COVID-19, the City postponed the Sidewalk Snow Clearing Engagement Project until it could launch here, in lieu of in-person consultation.

The City is looking for resident feedback regarding the impacts to inclusivity, accessibility and the financial implications of increasing service levels.

Until September 11, 2020 the City of Hamilton is looking for resident and advisory group input into the proposed service level changes being considered. Recommendations from residents will be presented to Council and next steps will be determined in fall 2020.

The City currently clears 397 km of the approximate 2,445 km of sidewalks across Hamilton including: sidewalks on municipally-owned property, along reverse frontage lots, formerly Ward 12 in its entirety, and sidewalks adjacent to school property, owned by either the Public or Private School Board, in conjunction with By-law No. 03-296(External link) on a charge-back basis.

There are three potential options being discussed regarding the levels of sidewalk clearing in Hamilton.

Scenario 1: Base case, (existing Service) 397 KM of Sidewalk

Scenario 2: Priority 1 and 2A Roadways. This includes all bus routes, but does not include all residential streets.

Scenario 3: City Wide Roadways. This includes all bus routes and all residential streets. Scenarios KM of Sidewalks % of Sidewalks Activation Trigger Service Level Existing Service 397 16.2 Snow Covered Clear and application of salt Priority 1 and 2A Roadways 1,180 48.2 5 cm accumulation on City sidewalks on priority 1 and 2A roadways plus the existing inventory Snow packed condition with de-icing material application City Wide Roadways 2,445 100 5 cm accumulation on all City sidewalks Snow packed condition with de-icing material application

This survey will take about 10-15 minutes to complete, is confidential and individual results will not be presented.