Halton Education Director shares message of hope and encouragement

As Ontario parents grapple with the decision of whether to allow their children to return to school or to study remotely the Director of Education for Halton, Stuart Miller, issued an open letter to parents telling the story of the sone a refugee family who made their way to Canada and has found international success on the soccer pitch. Alphonso Davies playing for the powerhouse Bayern Munich is one of the few Canadians to excel in European league soccer and with one of the elite teams at that.

Today is the deadline for Halton parents to declare whether their children will be in class or taking home learning. Miller says to parents, “I fully appreciate this story may not help you make this decision today, however I share it as an example of how people can emerge from very dark days and be filled with hope and happiness again.” The full text of Mr. Miller’s letter follows. Stuart Miller Halton DSB Director of Education