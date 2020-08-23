Decorate those grey boxes and support front line healthcare workers

The City of Hamilton is currently undertaking a public art process to commission temporary public art to be installed on City-owned traffic signal cabinets around major healthcare facilities in the city. The Call for Artists closed on Tuesday July 14, 2020. The City of Hamilton received ninety-two (92) submissions.

A volunteer citizen jury has shortlisted the following twenty (20) works by artists based on their response to the project goal, appropriateness for display near various healthcare facilities across the City of Hamilton, artistic excellence, technical feasibility and ability to deter graffiti. The city’s posted criteria for the art competition reads, “traffic signal box public art designs should be vibrant, positive works focused on public health and wellness that support and uplift our vital healthcare workers and the patients they serve in their everyday work and as we manage COVID-19.”

The city has asked the public to participate in the survey to select the winning entries. The public is asked to evaluate the three (3) that are thought the best to reflect the project’s goal and are the most appropriate for display near various healthcare facilities across the City of Hamilton and provide comments in an online form. The survey must be submitted on or before Monday September 7, 2020. Up to fifteen (15) of the shortlisted works by artists will be selected for award and installation on traffic signal boxes at intersections near the Hamilton General Hospital, Juravinski Hospital and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, Charlton and West Fifth locations.