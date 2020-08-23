Another day of 100-plus new cases of COVID

New COVID cases in Ontario have been showing a slight uptick to above 100 after several days where new cases were well below 100. Today, Ontario is reporting 115 cases of COVID19, a 0.3% increase as the province processed over 23,300 tests. There were no deaths reported. Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 13 of ICU admissions and the number of vented patients both continue to decline. Hospitalization cases sits at 41, province-wide with only 11 in ICU and six on ventilators.