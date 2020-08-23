Biden says he’s good for two terms

In his first interview with Kamala Harris also present Joe Biden, 77, says he will ‘absolutely’ serve for two terms if elected.

Joe Biden saw a 5 per cent favourability polling boost Sunday following the Democratic National Convention last week

His running mate Kamala Harris also saw a 6 per cent boost following the four-night event aimed at winning over voters and nominating the Democratic ticket

The duo will appear for their first in-person interview as running mates Tonight with ABC News

Biden told the network that he plans to serve two terms if elected in November

Joe Biden said Sunday he will ‘absolutely’ serve two terms if elected president as the recently nominated Democratic candidate saw a 5 per cent polling boost off the back of the four-night convention last week.

In an ABC News/Ipsos poll taken August 11-12, Biden had 40 per cent favourability and in the same poll taken August 21-22 – after the first-ever fully virtual Democratic National Convention – his approval jumped to 45 per cent.

Also before the convention, Biden had a net negative favourability rating, meaning more people disapproved of him than approved, a stat that has now flipped.

The Republican convention kicks off tomorrow with President Donald Trump saying he will speak at all four days of the convention. The speakers’ roster is approximately 50 percent Trump family members.