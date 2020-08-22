Torched an E-Bike

Hamilton Police Arson unit is looking to identify a male in his 30’s that set an e-bike on fire.

It happened on On June 12, shortly before 1:00 p.m., when an e-bike was set on fire in an alleyway between Barton Street East and Wentworth Street North in Hamilton.

The fire was extinguished quickly before it spread to a nearby building or caused injuries. However, the e-bike received extensive damage.

Police reviewed area cameras and believe a male in his 30’s is responsible for setting the fire. The suspect is seen walking from the e-bike while tucking a red gas can inside a shopping bag before leaving on his own e-bike.

The suspect is described as a male, white in his 30’s. with average build – 180 to 210 lbs. wearing a blue baseball hat

Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation are asked to call Detective Constable Jacek Przednowek at (905) 546 8939, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com