Ontario reports 108 new COVID cases

Ontario reported 108 new COVID cases overnight on more than the previous day. There was one fatality also recorded, bringing the total Ontario COVID death count to 2797. Hospitalized cases jumped by 5 to 40 but there was no change in ICU cases or patients on ventilators at 13 and seven respectively. Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases at all.