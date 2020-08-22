The Bay Observer
Knife-wielding robber foiled
Knife-wielding robber foiled

by
August 22, 2020

Halton Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that took place in Milton last night.  Officers were called to two separate scenes; the robbery location near Derry and Thompson Roads and a nearby park where the suspect was arrested.

Pol;ice say that at about  8pm a lone male walked into a Hasty Market convenience store brandishing a knife and demanding cash.   Something spooked the suspect and he fled the store empty-handed.  Police found the suspect walking through a nearby park minutes later.  The suspect again brandished the knife.  Officers from uniform patrol, K9 and the Emergency Services Unit quickly contained the suspect.  After a brief de-escalation conversation the suspect dropped the knife and he was taken into custody without incident.

