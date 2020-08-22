Knife-wielding robber foiled

Halton Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that took place in Milton last night. Officers were called to two separate scenes; the robbery location near Derry and Thompson Roads and a nearby park where the suspect was arrested.

Pol;ice say that at about 8pm a lone male walked into a Hasty Market convenience store brandishing a knife and demanding cash. Something spooked the suspect and he fled the store empty-handed. Police found the suspect walking through a nearby park minutes later. The suspect again brandished the knife. Officers from uniform patrol, K9 and the Emergency Services Unit quickly contained the suspect. After a brief de-escalation conversation the suspect dropped the knife and he was taken into custody without incident.