Hamilton Police nab suspect in Locke St. knife incident

Hamilton Police have arrested a 23-year-old Hamilton man in relation to an incident involving a knife.

On Friday, August 21, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Hamilton Police received information that a person matching the description of a male who had chased a group of teens while being in possession of a knife was in the area of Locke Street South and Chatham Street. Officers immediately responded and the male was located near Hunter Street West and Richmond Street.

Through continued investigation, the male was confirmed to be the person involved. He was arrested without incident and taken into police custody. His matter will be addressed at the John Sopinka Courthouse on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

A 23 year-old Hamilton man, is charged with assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a release order.