Fake name doesn’t save Trump: Stormy Daniels awarded $44,000 judgment

President Donald Trump has to pay $44,100 to Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, to reimburse her attorneys’ fees in the legal battle surrounding her nondisclosure agreement.

Porn star Clifford, says she had an affair with Trump from 2006 to 2007, She signed a $130,000 nondisclosure agreement with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who apparently negotiated the deal on behalf of Trump who was identified by the fake name “David Dennison” and Clifford (Daniels) who adopted yet another pseudonym, “Peggy Peterson.” The real identities of the two parties was diarized in a side letter that was filed.

Clifford sued Trump in 2018, seeking to be released from the NDA. In response, Trump and his legal team agreed outside of court not to sue or otherwise enforce the NDA. The suit was dismissed and Clifford’s claims ruled moot, as the NDA had been rendered unenforceable.

Monday’s decision was a response to Clifford’s efforts to be reimbursed for costs and attorney’s fees related to the case.

In his decision this week, Judge Robert Broadbelt III ruled that Clifford was entitled to legal fees, finding her the “prevailing party” under California law, despite the case having been dismissed.

The judge also rejected an argument by Trump’s attorneys that the President was not liable for the fees because he had not signed the NDA.

The Judge wrote that since Trump had reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Clifford, and since the Trump legal team had earlier argued that a defamation suit filed against the President by Clifford should be handled by an arbitrator per the NDA, the President was effectively a party to the agreement. The full decision can be accessed here.