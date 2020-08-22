The Bay Observer
Now Reading
COVID won’t end the day vaccine is available: Fauci
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

COVID won’t end the day vaccine is available: Fauci

by
August 22, 2020

Looking ahead to the day when there is a COVID vaccine widely available, Dr. Anthony Fauci says we will still need to adhere to distancing and masking measure for a while.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top