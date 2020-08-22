COVID won’t end the day vaccine is available: Fauci by John Best August 22, 2020 John Best 0 Shares 0 0 Looking ahead to the day when there is a COVID vaccine widely available, Dr. Anthony Fauci says we will still need to adhere to distancing and masking measure for a while. Dr. Fauci says life may not return to normal for some time even after we get a vaccine depending on its effectiveness. He stressed that we will need to follow public health measures as well to fully thwart the virus pic.twitter.com/puM9aqY9ov— Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) August 22, 2020 What's Your Reaction? Don't Agree 0 Happy 0 In Love 0 Not Sure 0 0 Comments 0 0 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet Pin 0 Share