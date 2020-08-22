The Bay Observer
Now Reading
CHCH Reporter Accosted while covering downtown encampment
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

CHCH Reporter Accosted while covering downtown encampment

by
August 22, 2020

This morning  at about 10:45 am, a CHCH news reporter was in the area of York Blvd. and Park St N, gathering information for a news story about a tent city located nearby. She was aggressively accosted by four male suspects who demanded she turn over the SD card from her work camera. The reporter complied and she turned over the SD card. The descriptions of the two main suspects are:

Suspect #1: Male white, 25-30 years old, 5’6″ tall, small build and bald head.

Suspect #2: Male white, 25-30 years old with a beard.

The police are asking the public for assistance in identifying these suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Cst Kuruc of the Division 1 Criminal Investigations Branch at 905-546-3821.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top