CHCH Reporter Accosted while covering downtown encampment

This morning at about 10:45 am, a CHCH news reporter was in the area of York Blvd. and Park St N, gathering information for a news story about a tent city located nearby. She was aggressively accosted by four male suspects who demanded she turn over the SD card from her work camera. The reporter complied and she turned over the SD card. The descriptions of the two main suspects are:

Suspect #1: Male white, 25-30 years old, 5’6″ tall, small build and bald head.

Suspect #2: Male white, 25-30 years old with a beard.

The police are asking the public for assistance in identifying these suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Cst Kuruc of the Division 1 Criminal Investigations Branch at 905-546-3821.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com