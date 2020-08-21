Reporting glitches continue to plague COVID reporting

The official number of new COVID cases overnight sits at 131 but that number includes reporting from the previous day from 11 public health units who were unable to get their numbers in for some reason.

“With the 11 missing public health units now having entered their numbers for yesterday and with all 34 units reporting today, Ontario has added 131 cases of COVID-19,” Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott stated on Twitter Friday. “Because of the data gap yesterday, today’s number is an overestimation of daily counts.”

On Friday, the province reported that three more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 2,796.

The hospitalization picture continues to improve. There are only 35 people in hospital with COVID province-wide; 13 in ICU and only 7 on respirators.