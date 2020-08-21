No bail for driver accused of accused of killing mom and 3 daughters in crash

The 20-year-old man charged in a Brampton, Ont. crash that claimed the lives a mother and her three young daughters in June has been denied bail. The decision by a Brampton JP was made Friday following a two-day bail hearing for 20-year-old Brady Robertson, who has been charged with four counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection with the June 18 crash. The JP said there was no guarantee the young man wouldn’t get in a car while on bail.

Karolina Ciasullo, 37, and her three daughters – Klara, 6, Lilianna, 3, and Mila, 1 – were killed shortly after noon on June 18 after their Volkswagen was struck by a blue Infiniti G35 near Torbram Road and Countryside Drive.

Robertson has been held at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex since his arrest two months ago.

The bail hearing attracted a large number of protestors calling for stricter sentences and parole eligibility for serious driving convictions.

Robertson will be back in court on September 18.