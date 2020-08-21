Boy who stutters steals the show at Democratic convention

All the speeches by luminaries at Joe Biden’s nomination were overshadowed last night by one young boy’s address to the nation It was a message of unity and gratitude from 13-year-old Brayden Harrington.

“Without Joe Biden, I wouldn’t be talking to you today,” Harrington said in a video that aired during the virtual convention. “A few months ago, I met him in New Hampshire. He told me we were members of the same club.”

As Harrington explained, they both stutter, and they both are working to move past the obstacle.

“It’s really amazing to see that someone like me became vice president,” Harrington explained. “He told me about a book of poems by Yeats he would read out loud to practice. He showed me how he marks his addresses to make them easier to say out loud.”

He went on to say how Mr Biden had made him feel “confident” about his stutter, which he has lived with his whole life.

He closed his speech with a plea to US voters: “Kids like me are counting on you to elect someone we can all look up to, someone who cares, someone who will make our country and the world feel better.”