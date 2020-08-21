Hockey analyst Mike Milbury in hot water over sexist remark

Milbury faced negative feedback for his take on Tuukka Rask earlier this month. Now, he’s under fire for comments he made about NHL bubble life. Speaking during the Islanders’ 4-0 win over the Capitals on Thursday night, Milbury said there weren’t women in the bubble to “disrupt” the players. His comments came after co-host John Forslund was talking about the environment of the bubble.

“If you think about it, it’s a terrific enviornment with regard to — if you enjoy playing and enjoy being with your teammates for long periods of time, it’s a perfect place,” Forslund said.

The former Bruins tough guy responded, “Not even any woman here to disrupt your concentration.”

On Friday afternoon, the NHL released a statement regarding Milbury’s comments.

The National Hockey League condemns the insensitive and insulting comment that Mike Milbury made during last night’s broadcast and we have communicated our feelings to NBC. The comment did not reflect the NHL’s values and commitment to making our game more inclusive and welcoming to all.

NBC Sports said in a statement, via the Associated Press, “We’re disappointed about Mike’s insensitive comment and have addressed it with him.”