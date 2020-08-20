Man injured after bully shoves him off bike

Hamilton Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who assaulted a cyclist at Confederation Park on Monday, August 10, 2020, at approximately 7:00 p.m.

The incident occurred on the waterfront trail approximately 200m east of Wild Water Works. The 61-year-old male cyclist was intentionally pushed from his bicycle while it was in motion, resulting in him sustaining significant injuries.

The suspect was walking a small black dog and may have been with a female and two children.

The suspect is described as

Male white, 6’ 2″ in height

Large build, approximately 240lbs

Clean-shaven

Short brown hair

Light blue t-shirt and dark athletic shorts

Persons with any information regarding this incident or who were on the trail that evening and witnessed the assault, are asked to contact the Division 20 Patrol Staff Sergeant’s office by calling (905) 546-2963, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com