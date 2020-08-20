HSR nudging back to fuller service

Beginning Sunday, September 6th, HSR will return to weekday service at a summer level on most routes, with the equivalent of a 100% seated capacity. This would mean a combination of seated/standing 30 customers on a 40-foot bus and 50 customers on a 60-foot articulated bus. Note: the seats closest to the operator on the NOVAS will remain blocked and there is no plan to move the yellow lines.

Throughout all stages of the pandemic, recovery, and re-opening, HSR has consulted with and taken recommendations from the Provincial Medical Officer of Health, City of Hamilton’s Public Health Services, and the Emergency Operation Center. HSR continues to support the City of Hamilton’s Hamilton Reopens Phase 3 efforts; while balancing the customer experience and ensuring there is a reliable and sustainable plan for service to continue.

Operating at a summer level of service includes improved frequency and span on weekdays, complemented with school extras to meet demand peaks as required. This will result in increased service for customers compared to the current service levels implemented as a result of COVID-19 measures. Customers are encouraged to check their route specific timetable for details.

By increasing capacity from the current 2/3 to a 100% seated capacity, this is expected to meet customers’ needs based on current and near-term projected ridership levels. HSR will continue to monitor and add supplemental service on busier routes to help minimize crowding and potential customer pass-bys.

Customers are reminded, as per the City of Hamilton By-law 20-155, masks or face coverings (some exceptions) are required when using public transit; this includes HSR, TransCab and DARTS.

SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:

• Routes 1, 2, 4, 5, 11, 12, 16, 18, 20, 42, 43, 44, 52A are operating regular weekday service.

• Routes 3, 6, 7, 8, 10, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 33, 34, 35, 41, 55, 58 are operating a reduced weekday service (service reduced during peak periods only).

• Routes 9 (Sundays/Holidays) and 56 (Saturdays, Sundays and Holidays) are operating their normal weekend schedule.

• Route 51 is cancelled.

• Days of service and hours of service (approx.) are listed in the description of the route on the schedules page of the website, but not frequency (as it changes numerous times each day during the weekday, Saturday and Sunday). Customers can look at the PDF timetables on our website for each route description for further details on frequencies.

For schedules, FAQ’s and more information, please click here