Glitch in COVID reporting

For the second day in a row the province says a lack of consistency in reporting COVID cases has skewed the day’s report. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted, “Ontario is reporting 76 cases of COVID19. Due to an issue with iPHIS, updated numbers are not available from 11 Public Health Units. These 11 units reported a total of eight cases yesterday and while not a direct proxy for today it’s an indication of how many cases may be under-reported.”

“This glitch is another reminder of why it’s so important that we replace the outdated iPHIS with our custom-built COVID-19 system,” Elliott said. “We’re making great progress: in fact, all 11 impacted units are transitioning to the new system today, at which point 31 of 34 PHUs will be using it.”

The 11 units not included in today’s numbers are: Algoma, Brant County, Chatham-Kent, City of Hamilton, Niagara Region, Peterborough, Simcoe Muskoka District, Southwestern, Sudbury & Districts, Timiskaming and Windsor-Essex County.

Hospitalizations and vented patients both declined today as ICU admissions remain stable. Yesterday, the province processed nearly 26,000 tests.