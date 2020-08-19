New COVID cases at 102

Ontario experienced its second straight day of new COVID cases exceeding 100, with 102 cases reported overnight—significantly down from the 125 reported in the previous 24 hour period. As with the previous day’s report the majority of the new cases are concentrated in three regions– Toronto, which had 33 new cases, Ottawa and Peel Region each reporting 18 more cases and Huron Perth Public Health reporting 17 new cases.All other public health units across Ontario reported zero or fewer than five new cases.

“Locally, 30 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 of them reporting no new cases,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said. Hospitalization was virtually unchanged from the day before with 42 in hospital. The province also reversed one fatality.