Hamiltonian with Incurable Cancer is Helping Researchers Get One Step Closer to a Cure at the 3rd Annual Hamilton Multiple Myeloma March

In 2014, Clive Webb returned home from one of his regular judo training sessions – a sport he has been avidly practising since he was 13 years old – and started experiencing severe back pain. Initially he brushed it off, thinking he had pulled a muscle. When the pain persisted, Clive decided to make an appointment with his doctor who soon discovered that he had stress fractures in seven of his vertebrae. A few days later, Clive was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a little-known and incurable cancer of the plasma cells. He was just 55 years old.

The diagnosis hit close to home. “I figured it out prior to being told what was wrong because my father had been diagnosed with myeloma in 1996, and he had had very similar symptoms,” Clive recalled.

In May 2014, Clive underwent extensive chemotherapy to prepare for a stem cell transplant. In October of the same year, he was thrilled to find out that the procedure was a success and that he was in remission. Since then, Clive has been responding well to a drug maintenance regime. “There have been so many amazing advances in treatment since Clive’s father’s passing,” explained Clive’s wife, Yvette. “We’re hopeful for what the future holds.”

Now with his condition relatively stable, Clive is extremely grateful to be alive. He has resumed physiotherapy in the gym, gardening, and taking walks with Yvette. He credits this to the life-saving treatments that he has access to, the outstanding care he gets from health professionals, and to the love and support of his wife. The couple is now eager to do what they can to help others living with the disease.

After attending the Hamilton Multiple Myeloma March last year, they joined the Hamilton and District Multiple Myeloma Network support group. The couple is more intent than ever to raise as much awareness and funds for myeloma as they can. As such, they will once again be participating in the 3rd annual Hamilton Multiple Myeloma March with their team, the Myeloma Movers, on Saturday, September 12, at 9 am, at the Edgewater Pavilion. The in-person, live event will be in full compliance with COVID-19 health and safety measures. Clive, Yvette, and their fellow Hamilton Marchers have set their fundraising goal at $40,000 to help further critical research for this deadly blood cancer that affects nine new Canadians every day.

To learn more about how this event will be working, please click here: https://secure3.convio.net/myecad/site/TR?fr_id=1233&pg=entry&s_locale=en_CA

About Myeloma

Multiple myeloma, also known as myeloma, is the second most common form of blood cancer. Myeloma affects a type of immune cell called the plasma cell, found in the bone marrow. Every day, nine Canadians are diagnosed, yet in spite of its growing prevalence, the disease remains relatively unknown. While there is no cure, people with myeloma are living longer and better lives, thanks to recent breakthroughs in treatment. To find the cure, more funding and research are required. To learn more, or to donate, please visit www.myeloma.ca.