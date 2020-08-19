Ford wants federal cash for subways

While Hamilton LRT supporters have been lobbying local federal Liberal MP Filomena Tassi and Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna for federal dollars for the Hamilton LRT, Premier Doug Ford’s priority seems to be on obtaining whatever Federal transit cash is available for subways in his own back yard. Yesterday he was in Scarborough to announce the beginning of tunneling for the 3-stop Scarborough subway and today he was in Mississauga announcing that the Eglinton Crosstown, which is technically an LRT, will be extended entirely underground to the Mississauga border.

In both announcements he made a pitch for the feds to step in with 40 percent funding for the subways. Today a reporter asked how he can start these projects without a clear green light from Ottawa on the funding issue. Ford expressed confidence that Ottawa will be there for the money, but it left unanswered why in his announcements he is still pitching for money if he is confident the funding is forthcoming.