CHCH turns sod for new HQ

Carefully masked and socially distanced representatives from Channel Zero, Owners of CHCH TV and local dignitaries turned sod in Flamborough for the TV station’s new home. CHCH-TV began broadcasting June 7, 1954. For all 66 years of the station’s existence, the historic Southam mansion at 163 Jackson Street West has been the broadcast home of CHCH’s news operations. Southam publishing put up some of the early money to help Ken Soble start the station.

With the sale of 163 Jackson Street Channel Zero will move to 4 Innovation Drive in Flamborough which was purchased by the broadcaster in 2018.

The existing building at 4 Innovation Drive is a 23,000sq/ft office space consisting of two floors, each floor measuring 11,500sq/ft.

Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly (2nd from left) at today’s groundbreaking

for a new CHCH TV home.

Today’s ground breaking marked the commencement of construction on a 14,000sq/ft, two-storey addition on the East side of the building, which will house:

• Two 50ft x 70ft, fully digital and 4k-ready studios

• One enclosed two-storey skylight-lit internal street, linking existing building to the studios

Additional upgrades to the property include:

• An expanded patio area on the West side of the building for live weather segments, performances, special events and corporate gatherings

• An open-air kitchen and bar set for advertising partners to conduct product demos and interview segments on Morning Live

• Open-concept office configurations designed for social distancing, including remodeled desk spaces, bookable hoteling spaces and staff meeting areas

• A portable control room parked on-site for producing live on location at sporting events and concerts, as well as scripted television and film shoots

• A charging station for electric vehicles