Burlington has distributed 16,500 free, non-medical masks: Looking for donations

The City of Burlington has distributed 16,500 non-medical masks to assist the community in complying with the temporary mask bylaw and to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

A total of 14,000 disposable masks, in packages of 20, were donated to the City and 2,500 cloth masks were purchased. All masks were distributed to individuals, upon request, from City Hall and some Burlington Public Library branches, including Aldershot, Central, New Appleby and Tansley Woods.

Donations for more non-medical masks welcome

The City is continuing to accept mask donations and monetary donations for masks from anyone who would like to donate, including individuals and businesses. All donations are greatly appreciated and will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

• Monetary donations are accepted in the form of debit, e-transfer, credit card and cheque to help the City purchase more masks for residents. Cash is not being accepted at this time.

• E-transfers can be sent to accounting@burlington.ca with a note in the memo for “Mask Donation.” Please note, that e-transfers can only be done if the donor’s bank allows automated deposits. If you can send the e-transfer without entering a password or question, then your bank allows automated deposits

• The City will issue a tax donation receipt for donations of $25 or more. In order to issue a donation receipt, include your name and full address

• Donations can also be made in person at the Service Burlington counter in City Hall or mailed to City Hall, attention: Service Burlington, 426 Brant St., Burlington, ON, L7R 3Z6. Please include a note re: “Mask Donation” and your name and full address

• Businesses are welcome to donate branded masks.

For more information about Burlington’s temporary mask bylaw, visit burlington.ca/masks