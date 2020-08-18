Spike in New COVID Cases

Ontario experienced its highest number of new COVID cases since late July with 125 new cases recorded. There were also 4 deaths—the highest number since July 28. Commenting on the spike, Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted, the uptick is “largely the result of localized increases with 17 cases in Peel, 27 in Toronto and 28 in Windsor-Essex. Today, 27 of 34 Public Health Units are still reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases.

The increase in new cases also resulted in hospitalizations increasing by nine cases to 41. ICU cases and ventilated cases remained stable.