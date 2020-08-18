Possible targeted shooting on West Mountain

Hamilton Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting incident that occurred in the area of Elgar Avenue and Limeridge Road West, to come forward.

On Sunday, August 16, 2020, shortly after 6:15 p.m., a dark coloured Audi sedan was observed driving past a residence on Elgar Avenue. At that time, multiple shots were fired from the vehicle towards a group of people gathered outside. The vehicle then fled the scene. No one was injured as a result of the shooting. The incident took place in the same area where a young man from Peel region was stabbed to death in a confrontation between two gangs, one of them from Hamilton.

Moments after the incident occurred, a citizen reported a 2010 Blue Audi A4, 4-door sedan, with licence plate CKHY362, driving erratically in the area of Scenic Drive and Garth Street. This vehicle was last observed driving northbound – the wrong way – on Park Street South from Herkimer Street.

The vehicle was reported stolen prior to the shooting and police continue to investigate with the belief the incidents are related. The Hamilton Police Service is asking members of the public to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity.

The investigation is ongoing, but at this time police believe this was a targeted incident.

Persons with information that can help with this investigation are asked to call Detective Constable Tracey Constable at (905)546-8965 or Detective Sergeant Marco DelConte at (905)546-3851 at Mountain Division, Criminal Investigation Branch or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com