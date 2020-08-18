Man stabbed in assisted living facility

Hamilton Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in an early morning stabbing incident that occurred at the Jerelday Lodge, an assisted living facility. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

At 1AM today, two residents of the Jerelday Lodge located at 418 Main Street East were socializing in a room when the suspect without provocation stabbed the victim and quickly fled the scene. Hamilton Police were contacted, immediately attended and secured the area. The victim, a 35-year-old Hamilton man was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect remains outstanding along with the weapon used.

Hamilton Police are the seeking public assistance in locating Jamie Lee Saulteaux, 23-years-of-age from Hamilton. If you see Jamie Saulteaux do not approach, contact 9-1-1 immediately. Jamie Lee Saulteaux, is described as a female with medium complexion, 5frry-ytwo inches in height, 148 pounds with several tattoos on her face and body.23-years-old

People with information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Constable Alex Buck by calling 905-546-3817 or Detective Sergeant Dave Oleniuk at (905)546-3833 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com