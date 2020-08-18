Man released from prison by mistake

A man is on the loose after being released from a Milton jail by mistake At approximately 11pm Monday night a call went out to Halton Regional Police Service from the Maplehurst ​Correctional Complex saying that a prisoner had been released in error.

Halton Regional Police want the public’s help in rounding up the man.The inmate released is Amritpal Singh AUJLA (28).

He was last seen leaving the correctional complex on foot and is described as follows:

Male, east Indian, 5’10”, slim build, weighing approximately 170lbs, black shoulder length hair, black beard, wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger track suit with a large Tommy Hilfiger symbol printed in the middle of the chest. AUJLA was carrying a black back pack.

If he is seen the public are warned to not approach the man and instead call 911 for police assistance.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca​.