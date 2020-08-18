Hamilton Port growth demonstrates the value of infrastructure investment in action

HOPA Ports recently announced two major expansions at the Port of Hamilton. Fluke Transportation and Federal Marine Terminals (FMT) have each invested in updated facilities as Ontario’s largest port continues to grow and diversify. These two projects are the result in part of earlier investments by HOPA Ports and the federal government’s National Trade Corridors Fund, which invests in trade-enabling and critical transportation infrastructure.

Fluke Transportation is currently nearing completion of a 56,000 sq.ft expansion of its Pier 15 warehouse facility. This expansion builds on the 275,000 sq.ft of warehouse space that Fluke currently operates at the port, providing distribution and value-added warehousing services for a variety of food products and consumer goods.

“The need for first class warehouse space is growing and we couldn’t be happier to partner with HOPA Ports on this exciting venture,” said Kevin Hagen, Senior Vice President & General Manager at Fluke Transportation Group. “This allows us the opportunity to expand our business with our current customers, offering Hamilton as a full transportation and warehouse distribution center solution.”

The new facility is providing in-demand capacity for the region’s $1 billion food sector. “Fluke’s leadership team shares our vision for a modern, multi-service transportation hub,” said Jeremy Dunn, Commercial Vice President with HOPA Ports. “This expansion is one of the first steps in transforming the Westport area of the port, delivering on our commitment to attract new investment, jobs and economic activity to Hamilton.”

At the same time, at nearby Piers 12 and 14, work is underway to modernize and expand the port terminal operated by Federal Marine Terminals (FMT). FMT is a recognized industry leader in marine terminal and stevedoring operations. FMT’s Hamilton terminal handles a wide variety of project and breakbulk cargo and dry bulk materials, many of which are essential raw materials for southern Ontario’s manufacturing, construction and food processing sectors. The new expansion includes several components, including rebuilding dock walls; construction of a new, 40,000 sq.ft warehouse; a new rail connection to Pier 15; resurfacing and upgrading of piers, roads, and environmental features.

“Our agreement builds on a collaborative relationship between FMT and HOPA Ports that has been fostered over the 30-plus years that FMT has been a visible presence on Hamilton’s working waterfront,” said HOPA’s President & CEO Ian Hamilton.

These new commitments are in part the outcomes of an injection of infrastructure funding that was announced in 2017. The $36 million Westport Modernization Project started with $18 million each in contributions by HOPA Ports and the federal government’s National Trade Corridors Fund. This investment in base infrastructure will serve as the catalyst for an additional $50 million in 3rd party private sector investment.

“The outcomes we’re seeing today really illustrate the value of investing in our national transportation infrastructure,” said Hamilton. “When we can move goods efficiently, Canadian businesses can compete globally, and they have the confidence to invest.”