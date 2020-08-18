Burlington Fall recreation programs re-launching in September

Following public health direction, the City of Burlington continues to open redesigned recreation services with COVID-19 precautions in place to protect staff and public. Three, four-week sessions for Adults 19+ and 55+ and private, in-person music lessons will be offered in some indoor facilities this fall while following the same safety protocols established for outdoor pools and other programs. Programs include yoga, fitness programs, art classes, online wellness classes and more.

Physical distancing, health screening and increased disinfection will be in place. Masks or face coverings will be worn by participants and instructors in non-fitness programs and when in any facility. Regular exemptions will apply.

Fall Programs and Registration Dates

Program Catalogue online for viewing Burlington resident registration date Non-Burlington resident registration date Private music lessons Aug. 19, midnight Aug. 19, 9 a.m. Aug. 21, 9 a.m. Adult 19+ and 55+ programs Aug. 21 Aug. 29, 9 a.m. Sept. 4, 9 a.m.

The registration link and programs can be viewed at their designated dates at burlington.ca/fall. Residents who do not have access to technology and are unable to register online can call 905-335-7738 seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.