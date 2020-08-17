City to redesign Hamilton.ca website –have your say

If you have been frustrated trying to find anything on the City of Hamilton website, Hamilton.ca, now is your chance to help shape the new site. The City is asking residents to provide input and share feedback on their experience using the current Hamilton.ca website. Beginning August 17, 2020, the consultation process runs until September 4, 2020 and will leverage the City’s new Engage Hamilton platform and tools to identify key themes for improvement.

The Hamilton.ca website redesign will focus on delivering valuable content, an efficient content management tool and a commitment to an improved user experience.

Share your feedback today. Click here

Quick Facts

• Residents can share feedback via a survey comprised of 13 questions that will take approximately 5-10 minutes to complete.

• The current Hamilton.ca website launched in 2015 and has seen an average of 15 million page views a year and an increase in users from 1.5 to 3.4 million in the same time period.

• As part of this process, an internal stakeholder consultation will also take place allowing staff to share feedback on how the current website represents their business goals and objectives.