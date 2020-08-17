The Bay Observer
Now Reading
99 new COVID cases overnight
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

99 new COVID cases overnight

by
August 17, 2020

Another day of  sub-100 new COVID cases was recorded overnight in Ontario marking 6 of the past 7 days  where new cases were below 100. In the month of August the average number of new cases sits at just over 90. Hospitalization continues to improve with now only 32 people in hospital, 16 of them in ICU and 10 on ventilators.

Locally, 29 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 21 of them reporting no new cases.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top