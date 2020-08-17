99 new COVID cases overnight

Another day of sub-100 new COVID cases was recorded overnight in Ontario marking 6 of the past 7 days where new cases were below 100. In the month of August the average number of new cases sits at just over 90. Hospitalization continues to improve with now only 32 people in hospital, 16 of them in ICU and 10 on ventilators.

Locally, 29 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 21 of them reporting no new cases.