Peel Police save 7-year-old from falling to death

A horrific scene unfolded in Mississauga yesterday when a 7-year-old playing near a 6th story apartment window slipped outside. His mother was able to grab him but was unable to pull him back inside. Officers had to break into the locked apartment before getting to the child.

The officers saved the boy from falling to the ground below from a sixth-floor window. Two of them were sent to hospital for stitches after being cut by broken glass.

Tweeted Deputy Chief Mark Andrews. “Quick thinking and even faster reaction by 4 uniformed officers. Cst Ihor Palchynskyy, Cst Alvin Bailey, Sgt Shaun Stanley and Cst Martin Boreczek, prevented a 7yr old boy from falling out of the 6th floor window of an apartment unit. Great work by all.”