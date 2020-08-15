New COVID cases back above 100

From Health Minister Christine Elliott, “Today, Ontario is reporting 106 cases of #COVID19, with over 30,000 tests processed as our positivity rate remains low. Locally, 27 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases.” There was one death overnight. Hospitalization continues to decline with now only 39 people in Hospital, 17 of them in ICU and 10 on ventilators.