Clash expected between white nationalists and antifa

Stone Mountain Park in Georgia, the South’s answer to Mount Rushmore, was shut down today in anticipation of protests.

It comes after at least one white nationalist group pledged to show up on Saturday, with one telling followers to bring Confederate and US flags, WSB-TV reported.

An antifa group pledged to stage a counter-protest as well, Reuters reported.

Authorities had previously denied an anti-government militia permission to stage a rally in the park, citing previous violence, Reuters reported. Neither the white nationalists and antifa protesters have permission to protest on Saturday.

The park is home to the Stone Mountain Confederate Memorial, a granite carving depicting three Confederate figures, and is a popular meeting place for white nationalists.