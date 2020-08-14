Police nab convenience store robber

Hamilton Police shut down a portion of Catharine Street North Wednesday afternoon to arrest a 26 year old man on a robbery charge..

A month earlier police were called to the Payless Convenience Store located at 146 Kenilworth Avenue Street North in Hamilton for an attempted robbery. The suspect told the clerk he had a gun and demanded money from the cash register. He was last seen leaving the store on his e-bike.

An investigation determined the identity of the suspect and police safely executed the arrest warrant at his Catharine Street residence. It turned out he never had a gun.

William Waite,26-years-old is charged with robbery with a firearm, and disguise with intent.

If anyone has information that can assist in this investigation please call Acting Detective Sergeant George Gallant at (905)546-2991 B.E.A.R unit, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com