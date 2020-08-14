Police have identity on man who fired into an Aberdeen Ave ceiling

Hamilton Police have Identified one of the Aberdeen shooters. Hamilton Police are looking for an armed and dangerous male that threatened an Airbnb manager when he fired a shot into the ceiling before leaving.The i9ncident happened last weekend when three males arrived at an Airbnb on Aberdeen Avenue in Hamilton. Within a short time, there were complaints from other residents that they were causing a disturbance. The property manager attended to evict them. One of the males pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at the property manager and then fired into the ceiling, damaging a light fixture. All males then exited and no one was hurt. They were seen driving away in a grey SUV, possibly a Toyota.

The alleged shooter in this incident has been identified and is now wanted for various firearms offences, including the reckless discharge of a firearm, point firearm and various other offences relating to this incident.

Wanted is 18-year old Christopher Mitchell of the Peel Region. He is described as Male, Black, 5′ 5″ tall, with a slim build

Mitchell is considered armed and dangerous. Police are still trying to identify the other two suspects.

Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation are asked to call Division 1 Criminal Investigation Branch, Detective Constable Alex Buck at (905)546-3817 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com