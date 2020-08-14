Former Kenesky site will become a 7-story residential-commercial complex

McCallum Sather Architects unveiled the plan for a 7-story mixed use building on the Southwest corner of Barton and Wellington streets—for decades the home of Kenesky Sport and Cycle. In a social media release McCallum Sather described the project as “a seven storey, mixed-use building at the intersection of Barton and Wellington (that) will enhance the community’s fabric, support existing public transit routes and offer a greater variety of housing options in a growing neighbourhood.” The building will feature 845.6 square metres of commercial space, 749.5 square metres of office space and 79 residential dwellings with underground parking.

From an architectural viewpoint the release says the design “is in keeping with the local character of the neighbourhood and developed to enhance the pedestrian experience of the community and add attractive, efficient housing opportunities. The design of the development at Barton and Wellington features a natural palette of materials including glass, brick, and metal with warm details in the screens. The strategy will be carried through to the building’s interior, expressed in light, airy spaces with clean detailing and authentic finishes.”

The architects say the building “positively contributes to the Beasley Neighbourhood, bringing a vibrant mix of uses, commercial and residential, to this prominent corner of the neighbourhood. The mix of uses and residential density will add housing options in this prime area, while the location ensures the new residents and visitors are well connected with public transportation routes at their doorstep.”

Urban solutions are working with City Planning to secure the necessary zoning approvals.