Ford in feisty mood at daily briefing

Premier Doug Ford lashed out at a number of targets today including a misguided shot at Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger. In answer to a reporter’s question about the forest fire at Red Lake in northwestern Ontario, the premier paused and said he was angry with the Comfort Inn in Dryden who he accused of raising room rates from $110 a night to $400 as residents of Red Lake were being flown there for temporary housing. I’m going to get on the phone to corporate head office,” said Ford. This is government you’re gouging.”

In answer to a reporter’s question about the 500 -odd people facing quarantine after attending the Brass Rail strip club in downtown Toronto, Ford said he didn’t envy those going into quarantine having to explain why to their partners.

He blasted the senior management team of Ontario Lottery and Gaming for giving themselves big bonuses at a time when most employees have been laid off for five months. “Come on bigwigs sitting around the table…think about some of this stuff before you do it.”

Finally came a question by Randy Rath of CHCH TV. He asked the Premier what he thought about Hamilton police issuing almost 400 tickets to people caught drinking in Hamilton parks. The tee-totaling Ford said, “what’s the harm in somebody who doesn’t have a yard, having a cold beer or a glass of wine in the park, as long as they’re not bothering anybody. Adding, I don’t blame the Police, I love the police…I blame the council and the mayor…Have a little bit of flexibility, mayor…” The mayor and members of council who serve on the police board have repeatedly made the point that they do not issue directives to the police on operational matters