Burlington ordering masks to be worn in Hi Rises

Burlington Council has extended its temporary Mask By-law to most common areas of condominiums and apartment buildings. The changes will take effect Thursday August 20. The same exemptions will apply as with the current bylaw. Burlington City Council also approved extending the temporary Mask By-law until Jan. 31, 2021. The By-law can still be rescinded earlier or be extended beyond Jan. 31.

The temporary Mask By-law states that masks or face coverings must be worn in enclosed, public spaces including most common areas of condominiums and apartment buildings. The By-law includes exemptions for those who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons including mental health concerns, children under the age of five and other reasonable accommodations.

Commenting on the changes, Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward said, “We listened to residents who’ve been requesting additional protections for public areas in condos/apartments. We need to use every tool we have to keep our community safe. We also thank those buildings who’ve already voluntarily asked residents to wear a mask in common areas.”

The By-law also permits the temporary removal of a mask or face covering when receiving services, having a meal or engaging in athletic or fitness activity. The by-law does not apply to child care facilities and schools, employee-only areas and areas that are not enclosed (i.e. restaurant patios).