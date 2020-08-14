Another day of less than 100 new COVID cases

With 92 new COVID cases recorded overnight in Ontario the province reported a slight increase in new COVID-19 cases on Friday as health officials added missing data from Toronto. Even with the addition of Thursday’s missing information from Toronto Public Health, the number of new infections remains under 100.

Ninety-two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said. One new death was also reported.

“The province processed over 30,000 tests,” Elliott said on social media. “The number of vented patients has declined to single digits, with nine Ontarians on ventilators. ICU admissions have also declined.”

Hospitalizations are down to 41, with 17 persons in ICU and only 9 on ventilators.