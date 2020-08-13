Trafficking charges after two teenage girls found in Burlington hotel

The Halton Regional Police Service – Drug and Human Trafficking Unit has concluded an investigation into an incident that occurred at a Burlington hotel in July, 2020. Two females (ages 16 and 18) were identified as victims of human trafficking as a result of the investigation. The Halton Regional Police Service, with assistance from the Barrie Police Service, has since arrested two males in relation to the incident. Charged are:

Kevaun Orlando Parkes (22) of Brampton and an unidentified juvenile are charged with a string of trafficking, child trafficking and procurement charges .

Both parties were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police believe there may be further victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Ciardullo of the Drug and Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4747 ext 4973.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

The Halton Regional Police Service is a member of the Halton Collaborative Against Human Trafficking along with several other stakeholders and agencies. This Collaborative is dedicated towards providing services and support to those who have experienced Human Trafficking in Halton and surrounding regions. Local organizations such as “SAVIS” (www.savisofhalton.org) are able to provide first response care and support to victims of human trafficking.​