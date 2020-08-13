Ron Ulrich of Theatre Aquarius announces retirement plans

CBC is reporting that Ron Ulrich, the Artistic Director of Theatre Aquarius for the past 12 years will retire at the end of the 2020-21 season. Ron Ulrich has been Artistic Director of Theatre Aquarius since 2008, and since that time has overseen the continued growth and development of Theatre Aquarius as a major centre in Canadian Theatre, and has directed numerous Aquarius productions, including some of the company’s most successful and highest-grossing shows of all time, The Mousetrap, The last Romance, Tuesdays With Morrie, The Rocky Horror Show and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.

Prior to coming to Theatre Aquarius, Mr. Ulrich spent eight seasons as Artistic Director of Halifax’s Neptune Theatre. In his time there he re-established the company as an integral part of the community, brought its subscription base and attendance to the highest levels in its history, and restored fiscal health by eliminating its operating deficit.

Prior to Neptune Theatre Ron Ulrich was Executive and Artistic Director of the Mayfield Theatre in Edmonton, AB (1994-2000); Artistic Director of the Muskoka Festival, Gravenhurst, ON (1992-1994); Artistic Director of Stage West Canada (1985-1993); and Artistic Director of Huron Country Playhouse in Grand Bend, ON (1983-1985).