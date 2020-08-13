Layoffs and real estate sell-off at WE Charity

The fallout of the We Charity scandal is intensifying with word the charity is laying off some staffers and not renewing the contracts of others. In all more than 80 staff and contract workers will lose their jobs. In addition, the charity will sell some of its real estate holdings in Toronto.

WE Charity was in some trouble before the scandal broke because of the COVID pandemic, but after the news broke about the deal with the Trudeau government major corporate sponsors dropped the charity and some of its contracts to provide services also dried up. The charity received a $30 Million advance on the government contract which it says it will repay.