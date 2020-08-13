The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Kamala Harris campaign narrative is online
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Kamala Harris campaign narrative is online

by
August 13, 2020

A day after being selected as Joe Biden’s Vice-Presidential running mate, the campaign released a video from Sen. Harris outlining some of her personal story

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top