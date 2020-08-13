Fines increased for people refusing masks or hassling merchants

Hamilton has toughened up its social distancing and masking protocols. The plan it replaces called for fines of $500 for merchants who did not enforce masking and distancing but individuals who disobeyed the regulations were only subject to a $200 fine. Now individuals who break the rules will also face a $500 fine.

Municipal Law Enforcement officers will continue to use progressive enforcement of this new by-law, seeking voluntary compliance first with all regulations and by-laws before issuing fines.

Unlike the previous by-law, this one will not have a termination date, but rather can be repealed by Council when it is deemed no longer necessary to practice physical distancing in Hamilton.

This by-law does not apply to Police Officers, City employees or persons hired or engaged by the City to do work or perform services in a Public Space, while performing policing, municipal or enforcement services, including but not limited to, the enforcement of this by-law.