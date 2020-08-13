The Bay Observer
Fines increased for people refusing masks or hassling merchants
August 13, 2020

Hamilton has toughened up its social distancing and masking protocols. The plan it replaces called for fines of $500 for merchants who did not enforce masking and distancing but individuals who disobeyed the regulations were only subject to a $200 fine. Now individuals who break the rules will also face a $500 fine.

Municipal Law Enforcement officers will continue to use progressive enforcement of this new by-law, seeking voluntary compliance first with all regulations and by-laws before issuing fines.

Unlike the previous by-law, this one will not have a termination date, but rather can be repealed by Council when it is deemed no longer necessary to practice physical distancing in Hamilton.

This by-law does not apply to Police Officers, City employees or persons hired or engaged by the City to do work or perform services in a Public Space, while performing policing, municipal or enforcement services, including but not limited to, the enforcement of this by-law.

