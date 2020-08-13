Another 78 new cases of COVID overnight
Ontario recorded 78 new cases of COVID 19 overnight. Since the beginning of August, the province has averaged 89 new cases a day. Yesterday there were no deaths recorded. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that the Toronto numbers were not available today. Hospitalization continues to drop. There are currently only 43 persons in hospital with the virus, 20 of them in ICU and 10 on ventilators.
What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree0
Happy0
In Love0
Not Sure0