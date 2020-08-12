Tiff will honour Sir Anthony Hopkins, Chloé Zhao, Mira Nair and Kate Winslet

The 2020 TIFF Tribute Awards, will be broadcast on Tuesday, September 15 at 8pm ET/PT on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found, during the 45th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. The one-hour broadcast will feature special messages from the honourees. The broadcast will be streamed to a global audience by Variety.

The Awards honour the film industry’s outstanding contributors and their achievements, recognizing leading industry members, acting talent, directorial expertise, new talent, and a below-the-line artist and creator.

TIFF announced today that Academy Award–winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins will receive a TIFF Tribute Actor Award; director Chloé Zhao will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award; and Academy Award–nominated filmmaker Mira Nair will be honoured with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media.

TIFF previously announced Academy Award–winning actress Kate Winslet will receive a TIFF Tribute Actor Award.

Sir Anthony Hopkins

With a career spanning over 60 years, Hopkins has starred in films including The Bounty, Howards End, Hitchcock, and the Thor series. He won an Academy Award for his role as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs, and was nominated for four other Academy Awards for his roles in The Remains of the Day, Nixon, Amistad, and The Two Popes. In addition, he has won three BAFTAs and two Emmys, has been nominated for seven Golden Globe awards, and was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2006.

Hopkins stars alongside Olivia Colman in Zeller’s The Father, about a man struggling with aging, which will screen at TIFF and be released by Sony Pictures Classics on November 20, 2020.

Chloé Zhao

Zhao was born in Beijing, China. She was raised there and also in Brighton, England. After moving to the US, she studied political science at Mount Holyoke College and film production at NYU. Songs My Brothers Taught Me, her debut feature film as a writer, director, and producer, premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival and screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival, receiving a nomination for the Caméra d’Or Award for best first feature. Her sophomore feature, The Rider, an impressionistic drama about a South Dakota cowboy, premiered at Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight in 2017 and won the Art Cinema Award. The film went on to receive critical acclaim, with Zhao nominated for Best Director at the Independent Spirit Awards and won Best Feature at the IFP Gotham Awards. Zhao’s upcoming film Nomadland, which explores the vast landscape of the American West, stars Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, and Charlene Swankie. The film will screen at TIFF and will be released by Searchlight Pictures this fall.

Mira Nair

Nair is an Academy Award– and BAFTA-nominated filmmaker who has directed numerous films, including Mississippi Masala, the Venice Golden Lion–winning Monsoon Wedding, The Namesake, and Queen of Katwe. Her first film, Salaam Bombay!, won the Caméra d’Or at Cannes in 1988, was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and won the BAFTA Award for Best Film Not in the English Language.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet received her first BAFTA Award for playing Marianne Dashwood in Sense and Sensibility (1995). Global stardom followed soon after with her leading role in the epic romance Titanic (1997). It was the highest-grossing film of all time to that point, after which she eschewed parts in blockbusters in favour of critically acclaimed period pieces, including Quills (2000) and Iris (2001), which were not widely seen. The science fiction romance Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004), in which Winslet was cast against type in a contemporary setting, proved to be a turning point in her career, and she gained further recognition for her performances in Finding Neverland (2004), Little Children (2006), Revolutionary Road (2008), and The Reader (2008)