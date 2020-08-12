Slight uptick in new COVID cases overnight

The number of new COVID cases in Ontario jumped up from the record low recorded Tuesday but still remained below 100. There were 95 new cases recorded and one death. Yesterday only 54 cases were recorded taking into account an adjustment that officials had made to take some duplicate cases off the books. The hospitalization picture continued to improve with 49 people in hospital, 20 in ICU and 10 on respirator. The number reflect most of the province having been in stage three of reopening for several weeks. Commenting on the new numbers, Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted, “Locally, 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases. Yesterday, the province processed over 24,500 tests.With 134 more resolved, we continue to see a decline in the number of active cases.”